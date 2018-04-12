The fate of Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput was in doldrums since the spat between its director Abhishek Kapoor and producers KriArj Entertainment. But as per reports, the latest developments suggest that well-known film producer Ronnie Screwvala has come on board and his production house RSVP have decided to take over the film.

About the film, Ronnie told The Indian Express,"It's a great love story set against the backdrop of a very powerful true-life event that affected us all with the floods in 2013. The film completely matches our vision of great stories that need to be told and can't wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year."

Ronnie and Abhishek Kapoor have worked together on Kai Po Che (2013). He also mentioned a change in the release date of the film 2018 to 2019.

Talking about the new developments, Abhishek Kapoor gave a statement, "After Kai Po Che, Kedarnath will be our next venture together. Ronnie is an exemplary leader and I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honor" as reported by Hindustan Times.

The movie was earlier being made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures. KriArj Entertainment blamed Kapoor for being unprofessional and mismanaging the project. While Kapoor's representative said there was "lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment's financial dealings".

The first schedule of Kedarnath which was shot in Uttarakhand has been completed. The next shoot schedule will resume this month in Mumbai after a long break.

Sara Ali Khan is also working with Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty's Simbaa, alongside Ranveer Singh.