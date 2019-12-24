More than 10 Telugu celebs or movies including actress Rakul Preet Singh and megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made it to headlines for controversial reasons and created a lot of buzz in the media in 2019.

1 Rakul Preet Singh's short dress photo

In the second week of January, Rakul Preet Singh tweeted some photos of her roaming around in Mumbai wearing a short dress. In reply one of her followers mocked her by tweeting, "When she forgets to wear her pant after the session in car [sic]." The actress lost her cool and responded to him in the same obscene way. She wrote, "I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert!!" Her response grabbed many eyeballs with the actress being trolled for abusing her fan's mother.

2 Manikarnika directorial credit

Post the release of Manikarnika, director Krish had alleged that Kangana Ranaut had forced him to walk out of the movie and turned his golden work into silver. He also expressed his anger at her claims that she directed 70% of the film. Later her sister Rangoli blasted him in a series of tweets, saying that Kangana had begged him to take credit for the film and that Krish had "done everything to ruin Manikarnika." It became a never-ending controversy with many celebs talking pro and against stands against the director.

3 Valmiki title controversy

Director Harish Shankar and actor Varun Tej's Valmiki landed in a controversy even before they kick-started its shoot, as National Valmiki JAC have threatened them to change its title. Just a day before its release, the court order the producers to change its title. Hence, the makers changed its title to Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which came as a shock to many celebs and filmgoers across the Telugu states.

4 Chiranjeevi's iconic film Gang Leader title controversy

The title of megastar Chiranjeevi's iconic film Gang Leader has landed in a controversy after Mythri Movie Makers and an unknown production house used it for their upcoming Telugu movie. Nani shared the link to the teaser of Gang Leader on his Twitter account on February 24. Days later a new production house held a press meet to announce its project with the same title. Finally, Mythri Movie Makers had the last laugh.

5 Lakshmi's NTR controversy

Ram Gopal Varma was at the centre of controversies throughout this year. It all started with the making of Lakshmi's NTR, which is a biopic of NT Rama Rao based on Lakshmi's controversial book of the same name. It created a lot of buzz over its story, characters, censorship and release in the cinema halls in the first half of this year.

6 Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu

In the second half of the year, Ram Gopal Varma was in news for his next political thriller Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu, which features a fictional story of real-life political leaders like Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and KA Paul. The movie faced a tough time at the censor board, which forced its makers to change its title to Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu.

7 Vishwaksen Naidu using cuss word to his critics

After Falaknuma Das received mixed talk, Vishwaksen Naidu courted controversy by using cuss word to his critics in a video shared on his Instagram account, but he was quick in correcting himself by offering an apology to them. After his comments grabbed many eyeballs, he clarified that he did not abuse critics or audiences.

8 Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy controversy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy landed in a controversy after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's family members staged a protest against its producer Ram Charan. They claimed that the makers had promised that they will provide some financial assistance to them before the film takes off, but unfortunately that did not happen. But the actor-turned-producer said that there were too many people, who were claiming the legacy of the freedom fighter.

9 Kalki's story plagiarism controversy

An aspiring writer named Karthikeya alias Prasad had approached Telugu Cine Writers' Association and alleged that Kalki's story was plagiarized by Prasanth Varma from one of his scripts. Katha Hakkula Vedhika convenor BVS Ravi released a press note and clarified that the script given to him by Kalki's makers and Prasad's script had no similarities and that both the scripts are entirely different.

10 Renu Desai's visit to Karnool

Actress Renu Desai visited a village in Kurnool and interacted with the farmer's community. Coincidentally, her ex-husband and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was also touring in a nearby village at the same time. The power star's fans started trolling her and abused her for joining hands with a popular Telugu news channel to target Pawan Kalyan. But she clarified that she had visited Kurnool as part of her documentary. She alleged that mindless people are trying to make a controversy out of nothing.