Falaknuma Das star Vishwaksen Naidu courted a controversy by using cuss word to his critics in a video shared on his Instagram account, but he was quick in correcting himself by offering apology to them.

Falaknuma Das is a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries. Released in the theatres on May 31, the movie received mixed talk from the viewers and critics and some of them said that director Vishwaksen Naidu failed to do justice to the original cult classic movie. He was apparently upset with the response.

Vishwaksen Naidu took his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is seen travelling in car as he addresses his fans. In the clip, he said that he is coming to Guntur to thank the audience. He would also visit Vijayawada, where he will have a cake cutting ceremony in the evening. At the end of the footage, he scolded his critics.

Vishwaksen caption this video with, "Hello People! Your love for Falaknuma Das has been immense and I am so grateful for it. It is a movie made for all you hardcore Hyderabadi's out there! But unfortunately there are people who are bringing the movie down by creating unnecessary flak around the same. With all due respect, I understand the negativity around it, but I hope all you fans of mine will shower so much love that the negativity won't matter. Here's the full video and you will see that it is not directed to any of my fellow artists, actors or producers. #faluknamadas."

Many of Vishwaksen's followers responded to his post and condemned him for his attitude and arrogance. They said that actor should accept criticism and all the big heroes have done it.

Talking to a leading daily, Vishwaksen Naidu clarified that he did not abuse critics or audience. "I did not say anything about the critics, audience or any particular person. "Some people are deliberately spreading negativity about my film and I put up that video for those people. Even I don't know who they are," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Vishwaksen Naidu tendered apology for using foul language in the video shared on his Instagram page "I am very sorry for using that curse word on my Instagram. I didn't challenge anyone and I know what I am talking about," added the actor.