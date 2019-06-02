Vishwaksen Naidu's Falaknuma Das opened received good response and made decent collections at the worldwide box office on the second day. It has fared better than NGK and Abhinetri 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS).

Falaknuma Das is a small budget movie, which marks the debut of Vishwaksen Naidu as an actor and director as well. The interesting promos had grabbed many eyeballs and its makers' unique publicity helped it garner more attention. But the film faced threats from Suriya's NGK and Tamannaah's Abhinetri 2, which also hit the screens in the Telugu states on the same date.

The makers, who were very confident about its success, held paid preview shows of Falaknuma Das on May 30 a day before it the screens. The hype helped to register decent responses at the box office. But the film received mixed reviews and many in the industry feel that the word of mouth would affect its collections on the following days.

Early estimates show that Falaknuma Das has collected a total of Rs 4.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two days. The Vishwaksen Naidu starrer has earned Rs 2.72 crore for its distributors, who have reportedly invested Rs 7 crore on its theatrical rights. It's AP/TS share stands at Rs 2.40 crore.

Suriya enjoys a huge fan following in the Telugu states. Hence, the makers have dubbed and released his latest outing in a record number of cinema halls across these states. NGK has collected Rs 3.40 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in two days and it has earned Rs 2.05 to the distributors, who have shelled out Rs 10 crore on its theatrical rights. It needs to earn Rs 7.95 crore to break the even.

On the other hand, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer, which was released in a good number of theatres, opened to a decent response on Friday and fared well on Saturday. Abhinetri 2 has collected Rs 1.1 crore gross at AP/TS box office in two days and earned Rs 0.62 crore for its distributors, who have spent Rs 3.50 crore on its theatrical rights. It needs to fetch Rs 2.88 crore to break the even.