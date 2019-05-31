Director Selvaraghavan's movie NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran) starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh, has struck a chord with the Telugu audience and received positive review and rating.

NGK is a Tamil political action film, which has been written and directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Suriya has huge fanbase in the Telugu states and the makers have dubbed and released it with original to cash in his popularity in the states. Its Telugu version has got a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.28 hours.

NGK movie story: Nandha Gopalan Kumaran (NGK) is a charismatic young man, who embarks on a political journey that brings about an unprecedented socio-political revolution.

Performance: Suriya has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of NGK. Rakul Preet Singh has a bigger screen space than Sai Pallavi. Both of them have done good job and their chemistry with Suriya is one of the attractions of the film. Devaraj, Ponvannan, Bala Singh, Uma Padmanabhan and Vela Ramamoorthy have done justice to their roles, say the Telugu audience.

Technical: NGK has brilliant production values and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Sivakumar Vijayan's camera work, action choregraphy, art direction and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

NGK Telugu movie review live updates: We bring you some Telugu viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience response.

Decent 1st half, @Suriya_offl shines as nanda gopala krishna #NGK #NGK worst choreographed song - prema prema song, hard to watch

#NGK Telugu Review: Pros: Suriya Mass 1st half BGM Sai Pallavi Fight sequences Pre and post interval episodes Cons: Dull 2nd half Unnecessary songs and scenes Moosa Direction Clumsy Screenplay Overall: A Suriya's one man show. 2nd half valla flop talk ravachhu. #NGKFromToday

