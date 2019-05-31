Telugu movie Falaknuma Das (Falaknama) starring Vishwaksen Naidu, Saloni Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Prashanthi Charuolingah, has received mixed review and rating from the audience.

Falaknuma Das is a romantic action thriller film, which is a remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries. Besides acting, Vishwaksen Naidu has directed the film which has been is produced by Karate Raju, Cherlapally Sandeep Goud and Manoj Kumar Katokar. The movie has received an A certificate and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Falaknuma Das story: Das is young man with a traditional upbringing, but his boisterous nature gets him involved in the world of crime. He loses his temper, acts irrationally during a dispute with a rival business group and ends up killing someone. What happens next forms the crux of the story of the movie.

Vishnu Reddy‏ @imVISHNUvREDDY

Watching #Falaknamadas After 1st half : G**davalga vundi ra Movie. After 2nd half : D**indu complete Shape out Ipoindi. #TarunBhaskar nailed it he is the best in this movie. Ahh DOP evaro kani actors face lu vethukovalsi vachindi

Vamsi-Shekar‏ @UrsVamsiShekar

#FalaknumaDas First Half: Attitude kaa BAAP #MassKaDas Mass Ride with extraordinary BGM New age making on board with extraordinary BGM #FalaknumaDas

Cherry Pulipaka‏ @CherryPulipaka

#FalaknumaDas Pros: True to "Angamalay Diaries" Viswak Sen Cons: Everything else Overall: Malayalam lo aadindani ikkadiki tekudadu bossu manaki yekkavu ilanti movies. Rating: 1/5 #MassKaDas

#FarmerisKing‏ @roopak999

#FalaknumaDas avg. 2nd half drag but aa locations characters culture too good portray chesaru.

TeluguFlix‏ @TeluguFlix

#FalaknumaDas review +ves - Vishwaksen and Tharun bhasker - First half - Music - New talent actors - Hyderabad Nativity -ves - Slightly dragged second half Our Rating : 3/5 Pakka Hyderabadi Bomma #FalaknumaDas #Vishwaksen

Unpaid Media‏ @media_unpaid

@vishwaksens Watched the #FalaknumaDasPaidPremieres last night. Calling it a mental torture will still be an understatement. I felt like vomiting cuz of camera shakes. Very mediocre movie/below par dialogues. Like seriously,Why did u even make? #FalaknumaDas My Rating : 1.5/5