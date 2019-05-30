Vishwaksen Naidu's Telugu movie Falaknuma Das will have large number of premiere shows in Indian and around the world on Thursday night, a day before it is officially released in theatres on May 31.

Falaknuma Das is a romantic action thriller movie, which is about young boy from Angamaly, who has a traditional upbringing grows up to become a righteous yet a notorious gangster. How he tries to establish his monopoly over the lucrative Pork business in the village forms the crux of the story.

Vishwaksen Naidu has written the script and directed the movie, which has been produced it with Karate Raju, Cherlapally Sandeep and Manoj Kumar Katokar. Vishwaksen Naidu, Saloni Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Prashanthi Charuolingah are seen playing the lead roles, while Uttej and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam appear in the important characters.

The makers have spent a bomb on the production and publicity of Falaknuma Das and its promos have also grabbed many eyeballs. After seeing the hype, the distributors have made grand arrangements for its release, by booking a large number of screens across the globe. The film will have premiere shows in 100 location across the US.

The makers of Falaknuma Das announced to hold its premiere shows in the Telugu states on Thursday night. After seeing the huge demand, they increased the number of theatres. Suresh Babu, the owner of Suresh Productions, which is presenting the film, tweeted, "You have shown your love for Das , now we are showing our love for you, 15 More screens added for #FalaknumaDasPaidPremieres."

We bring you the response of the viewers, who share it on Twitter after watch Falaknuma Das in the premiere shows tonight. Stay locked to this page to see their verdict.