The title of megastar Chiranjeevi's iconic film Gang Leader has landed in a controversy after Mythri Movie Makers and an unknown production house used it for their upcoming Telugu movie.

It is known that Mythri Movie Makers has teamed up with actor Nani for their next production which is directed by Vikram K Kumar. The makers of the movie released the teaser of his upcoming film on the 35th birthday of Nani. The teaser revealed the basic premise and the title of the film, Gang Leader, which is borrowed from the 1991 cult Telugu hit film which catapulted Chiranjeevi to superstardom.

Nani shared the link to the teaser of Gang Leader on his Twitter account and wrote on February 24. "Still remember the aviators and the beard look and the welding gun in his hands :) First day first show as a kid and the rest was history. A proud fan announcing his title today. #Nani24 title is here ...(sic)."

Now, a new production house is busy doing a movie with the title inspired by Gang Leader and it held a press meet recently to announce this project. It is not clear which of the two productions had registered this title at the AP Film Chamber of Commerce, but both are using the same title of Chiranjeevi's cult film.

If we are to go by the reports, Mythri Movie Makers were the first to announce this title. The production house, which has delivered blockbusters like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam is well experienced in the process of filmmaking and the chances for it to announce the title without registering it are less.

On the other hand, Mythri Movie Makers' announcement of Gang Leader came out in the public domain more than 15 days ago and the new production house must have been aware of the same. If it announced its film even after knowing the information, then it must have registered the title of Gang Leader first. However, this title has now landed in controversy. It should be seen who will finally own this title.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "Title of Megastar's iconic film Gang Leader is embroiled in a controversy. A relatively unknown production house announces GangLeader as their film's title! Mythri Moviemakers have announced it for Nani film! Are we going to witness what has happened to Nikhil with Mudra title??"