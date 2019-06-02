Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV revealed that he has received numerous threat calls from unidentified people from foreign destinations after he announced his new film Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu.

After the humiliating defeat of Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Ram Gopal Varma announced that his next movie is titled Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu. The director tweeted, "My next telugu film title is "KAMMA RAAJYAM LO KADAPA REDLU" ..It will be entirely shot in Vijayawada and Amaravathi and will be produced by Rakesh Reddy in the same combination of #LakshmisNTR."

His announcement angered many people from Kamma community, who expressed their displeasure over his film in their reply to him. After seeing their outburst, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter page to set the things right. He said that Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu does not target any caste.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on May 31, "There seems to be a misunderstanding in some people that #KammaRajyamLoKadapaRedlu is targeting Kammas..I want to clarify it's absolutely false ..I don't belong to either caste nor I bekieve in caste ..my story is just based on the unique situation caused in vja."

Many peopled replied to Ram Gopal Varma's clarification and asked him why he is using caste names, if he does not believe in them. Some advised him to change the title of Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Redlu.

Jhansi‏ @Jhansi25492291

@RGVzoomin if u don't believe in caste, why u have named ur movie (#KammaRajyamLoKadapaRedlu) like that? Why ur movie name includes two castes? U have grudge on ncbn, may be u have ur own issues with ncbn, but involving two castes in is very very bad. Don't criticize any cast

Anand Aggala‏ @aggala

#KammaRajyamLoKadapaRedlu title is height of CASTEISM!!! Why don't u say anaganaga oka Roju Tag Vijaywada lo and surprise people with ur direction skills, originality & Sense of humour. Rather than a controversial & sensational title make a sensational movie

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter last night and shared a couple of statements in Telugu He alleged that he was getting many threat calls from unidentified people from unexpected foreign destinations like Latvia. His number was shared on whatsapp groups. He dared his detractors and told that he is not afraid of those threat calls. As a director he likes to speak openly and none can stop me from doing it.