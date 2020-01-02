And he has put a ring on it! Country's most eligible bachelor, Hardik Pandya is officially engaged to Siberian beauty, Natasa Stankovic, who is a 27-year-old model-turned-actor. Pandya rang in New Year with his 'fireworks' Natasa and shared images and videos from the moment he proposed on social media. While Hardik is officially off the market, let's take a look at the other actresses he was linked with.

Parineeti Chopra: It was in early 2017 that rumours of Parineeti Chopra being close to Hardik Pandya had started making rounds. Gossipmongers had started churning the stories of the duo being more than good friends when Parineeti Chopra had shared a photo of her bicycle on social media and written, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner. Love is in the air!!!" Pandya was quick to respond, "Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. Great click by the way." However, it was later revealed that the duo was just using the platform to promote a brand and that's what the script was.

Elli Avram: Tongues had started wagging on Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya's relationship in early 2018 when the duo was clicked together at Hardik's brother, Krunal's wedding reception with Elli in tow. As per a report in TOI, Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya were certainly more than "just good friends" at one point of time. Not only were the two were spotted at dinners and outings, but even on playgrounds and shoots.

However, the duo always remained tight-lipped about the whole conjecture of them being in a relationship. "Let them [people] be curious about life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumours, I'd just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Once you become a known face, people will follow you for gossip and news. But, we are not going to lock ourselves up. So, you can't do much to stop these rumours. People have such a strong mentality that no matter what I say [about Hardik], they will be like, 'Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something," Elli had told HT reacting to her dating rumours.

Urvashi Rautela: What went wrong between Elli and Hardik remained unknown but Hardik was soon spotted with Urvashi Rautela at various events. As per a report in TOI, Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya met at a gathering where his brother, Krunal was also present. However, after having a conversation with both the cricketers, Urvashi only had eyes for Hardik. And not just that, onlookers from the party even vouched for flirtatious looks and smiles being exchanged between the two.

The duo was spotted at several events and parties together post that. However, on Karan's chat show, Hardik had taken her name as someone he would kill when given an option. Later, reacting to a YouTube video of the two of them together, Urvashi had said, "I would humbly request respective media channels to YouTube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me."

Esha Gupta: It was on Karan Johar's chat show where we got to know about the possible link-up between Esha Gupta and Hardik Pandya. However, when cricketer Hardik Pandya has been in news for his "misogynistic" and "sexist" remarks on Koffee With Karan, Esha Gupta had shot back at reporters when asked about his controversial remarks on women. The diva not just lost her cool, but also denied being friends with him. "Who is the one who told you Hardik Pandya is my friend?" an apparent irked Esha asked a reporter at an event, according to Zee News.

Natasa Stankovic: Rumours of Hardik dating this Siberian beauty had been making waves in the later part of 2019. However, no one had thought that Hardik would make it official so soon. Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement news with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring in the picture. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,' Pandya wrote while sharing the photo. Apart from this, Hardik has also uploaded several photos and videos with his friend circle and Natasa. In one video, the newly engaged couple can be seen dancing to a romantic number. Natasa too, took to social media to share the special moment when Hardik proposed to her.