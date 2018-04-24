OnePlus has grown from being just another Chinese smartphone brand to a household moniker in India - thanks to its impressive line of premium smartphones that do not break the bank. Now, OnePlus is using its brand loyalty to build hype for the upcoming flagship, OnePlus 6.

The Chinese smartphone maker is teasing the OnePlus 6 bit by bit and keeping fans engaged in anticipation of the big reveal. As a result, OnePlus 6 has become a hot topic of discussion in the tech community. Keeping the momentum, OnePlus shed light on the design of OnePlus 6 smartphone and confirmed that it will embrace a glass back.

"OnePlus 6's glass design is centered around creating a 'sense of value' and 'premium hand-feel'. We gave a lot of thought to how users should feel when they use the OnePlus 6. The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge—the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one," OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau said.

"Lot of hard work went into choosing the right craftsmanship for the OnePlus 6", Lau explained in a detailed post about the company's "approach to honest design." In addition to using glass material for the OnePlus 6 (reminds us of the OnePlus X), the company is retaining its signature horizon line dating all the way back to OnePlus One for better grip and sleek look.

But with the use of glass, the first thing that comes to our mind is the durability of it. Lau answered it by revealing that OnePlus 6's glass back contains five printed layers of Nanotech Coating for strength. Lau says closely examining the OnePlus 6 will show a "subtle nuance embedded in each device," which we will be sure to find out during our hands-on at the launch.

Even though Lau gave a detailed explanation about how glass decision for OnePlus 6 trumps metal this time around, there was no hint of wireless charging support. But most flagship smartphones (yes, the iPhone X, too), with glass back, use the transparent material to support wireless charging.

Given the popularity of everything wireless these days, we won't be surprised if the OnePlus 6 came with wireless charging support. But it would be a boon to the industry and fans alike if it can replicate the Dash Charge fast charging solution into wireless charging in some way. But that's just our hopes running wild.

We have heard and reported several rumors about the OnePlus 6 without the company's official confirmation, but that's all they are - rumors. By giving away some crucial insights, OnePlus is shutting the rumor mill all by itself. So far, the company has confirmed several things about the OnePlus 6. They include:

OnePlus may have confirmed or strongly hinted at some key features of OnePlus 6, but don't throw away these rumors just yet. Here they are to heed your curiosity:

Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Rear camera: 16MP+20MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture Front camera: 20MP sensor Battery: 3,450mAh with Dash Charge 2.0 Software: Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Price: Starts at Rs 33,999, and up to Rs 48,999

Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus 6 right here.