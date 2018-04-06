After confirming the OnePlus 6 moniker and storage+RAM configuration, OnePlus has released new teasers revealing some unique features of the Android flagship sparking excitement among fans.

In the first teaser, OnePlus has hinted that the OnePlus 6, which is expected to come with Android Oreo-based OxygeOS 5.1 OS will have new gesture features. Going by the video, we believe users will be able to invoke an app or a function just by drawing the alphabets on the home screen.

And also, swiping up and down will open up app drawer or notification center or bring up recently opened apps so that user can navigate through the list and select a task to resume, or the user can remove a task from the list by swiping it away.

In the second teaser, OnePlus claims to have added new physical camera feature, which allows the user to utilize alert slider on the left side of the phone and the adjust camera focus. Previously alert slider only performed three tasks helping the user to set phone's notification modes—ring, silent and do not disturb—but now, it will have an additional function of adjusting the focus of the camera.

OnePlus 6: What we know so far

As per recent reports, OnePlus 6 is said to flaunt metal-shell with a layer of glass on top, which means it is most likely to come with wireless charging capability, which was sorely missed in the OnePlus 5 series.

On the front, it is said to sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and is confirmed to boast Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which will house 20MP front-camera with face unlock capability.

As far as the primary camera is concerned, it is expected come with dual sensors: 16MP+20MP on the back with F1.7 aperture and also fingerprint sensor below it.

Word on the street is that OnePlus 6 may come with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 and 3,450mAh battery with Dash charge (with up to 50% quick charging in 30 minutes) capability.

OnePlus 6 will be offered in three storage options—64GB, 128GB and 256GB—for ¥3,299 (approx. $525/€426/Rs 34,132), ¥3,799 (approx. $604/€491/Rs 39,305) and ¥4,399 (approx. $700/€569/Rs 45,510), respectively.

There is no official word on when OnePlus 6 will officially break covers, but going by the recent spate of official teasers, the launch seems to just around the corner.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.