OnePlus has released a new teaser image revealing that the upcoming OnePlus 6 is made by expert craftsman with new materials.

In the image, the company has shown OnePlus 6 with 'Design by OnePlus' engraving on the back. Going by the shell's smooth finish outlook, we believe it is made of either ceramic or sturdy glass. Many would be hoping it to be the latter, as the device would be able to support wireless charging, which was sorely missed in the OnePlus 5T.

Even if the company go with the ceramic shell for OnePlus 6, it can still be charged wirelessly through the custom-made dock. The company can offer it as separate accessory similar to Essential Phone.

However, the bad news is that with the use of new materials and design leads to increase in the cost of making the phone and if recent reports are to be believed, OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive [check price details below] OnePlus phones to date.

On the bright side, OnePlus 6 will still be less than other rival flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X, among others.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know about Android flagship

As per the official teasers, OnePlus 6 is coming with several upgrades both in terms of design and also internal hardware.

OnePlus 6 is said to sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio. It will feature a notch on top similar to Apple iPhone X (review) and feature a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

Recent OnePlus 6 teaser has confirmed that the device will come with water-resistant certification. Going by the current industry standard, it is most likely to boast IP68 certification. This means OnePlus 5T successor will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

On the back, OnePlus 6 is expected to house vertically aligned dual camera modules 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture and fingerprint sensor below it.

Other expected features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 6 is said to be made available in three configuration storages—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

