OnePlus 6 will come with huge upgrades both in terms of design and internal hardware over the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

OnePlus' longtime e-commerce partner Amazon opened the dedicated OnePlus 6 'Notify Me' page in India hinting launch is just around the corner.

Prospective consumers can log in to Amazon India account and activate 'Notify Me' by registering their email ID. Once applied, he/she will receive the first information on OnePlus 6 availability, price, and special launch offers.

In addition to that, the company has also opened a dedicated first-hand review service -- The Lab -- for fans. He/she just have to fill out a form and agree to the terms and conditions to become eligible for the contest. Then, OnePlus will select lucky winners and deliver OnePlus 6 to their home. It has to be noted that contestants are obliged to share their first impressions, best photos captured from the device and finally a full review of the device on the company's official forums for other fans.

All submissions must be completed by 10 pm EDT (7:30 am) on May 2, 2018. The list of 15 reviewers chosen by OnePlus will be revealed by May 12.

As of now, there is no word when OnePlus 6 will officially break covers but if rumors are to be believed, it is expected to be announced around mid-May.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know about the OnePlus 5T successor

As per official teasers, OnePlus 6 is assured to come with several upgrades both in terms of design and also internal hardware.

OnePlus 6 will flaunt a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio. It will feature a notch on top similar to Apple iPhone X (review) and house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

The company has also teased OnePlus 6 will come with water-resistant certification. Going by the prevailing industry standard, it will boast IP68 certification. Meaning, the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

On the back, OnePlus 6 will be coming with 16MP+20MP snappers having F1.7 aperture.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Rumors are rife that OnePlus 6 will be made available in three configuration storages—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

