Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the company's 2018 Android flagship OnePlus 6 is India next month.

Moneycontrol citing reliable company insider claims that the eagerly awaited OnePlus 6 will debut in India on May 18 and is expected to cost Rs 39,999.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether this price is for the base model or the top-end (8GB RAM + 256GB) variant. Nevertheless, the cost is still much lower than the rival brands such as Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X (review), among others.

As per recent official teasers, OnePlus 6 will be coming with several upgrades both in terms of design and also internal hardware.

OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio. It will feature a notch on top similar to Apple iPhone X and house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

The company has also teased that OnePlus 6 will come with water-resistant certification. Going by the prevailing industry standard, it will boast IP68 certification. Meaning, the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

On the back, OnePlus 6 will be coming with 16MP+20MP snappers having the F1.7 aperture.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 6 is said to be made available in three configuration storages—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB, and 8GB RAM+ 256GB.

