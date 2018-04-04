OnePlus CEO Pete Lau explicitly explained the importance of the notch and how it is essential for maximizing the screen's real estate in a post in the company's official forum. While many users appreciated Lau's convincing post about the screens, it's practically impossible to make everyone happy in one go. But OnePlus isn't giving up that easy.

In a detailed post, OnePlus confirmed that its next flagship, OnePlus 6, is going to have the notch display, which was popularized by Apple's iPhone X. While several Android OEMs have already adapted to the new trend, it was natural for OnePlus, which boasts about offering the latest tech in smartphones, to make a similar move.

While OnePlus 6 launch is still a couple of months away, the company isn't shying away from revealing some key specifications about the upcoming flagship, and the notch appears to be in the spotlight. Ever since Apple launched the iPhone X, there have been many haters of the notch, so OnePlus came up with a solution for its OnePlus 6 smartphone.

Hiding the notch

The purpose of having the notch is to accommodate important sensors such as front camera and earpiece. But users who despise the notch are going to get an option to hide it in plain sight. The solution OnePlus is offering is simple and it'll be a part of a software update once the OnePlus 6 has been launched.

But OnePlus still recommends notch-haters to embrace the new change instead of resisting it.

"I still believe the best way to experience the OnePlus 6 is using the full potential of the display. Recently many users have raised interest in having a black-out function. We respect your feedback, and would like to give everyone the ability to choose. This function will enable you to black out the background of the notifications and status bar," Lau wrote on the company's official forum.

Lau said that the company has already tested the so-called compatibility mode with the 1000 most popular apps in the Play Store and it seemed to have worked "wonderfully."

It's nice to have an option where users can switch back and forth between the notch and notch-free design to suit personal choices. But it's not a unique idea that OnePlus just pulled out of the hat.

When the iPhone X was launched and its notch was criticized, iOS app developers saw an opportunity. An app called Notcho was released shortly after the iPhone X's launch, which filled the display ears around the notch with place screen to give a cleaner look. OnePlus is doing the same trick, but it's nice to see how the company is listening to user feedback even before an official launch.

OnePlus 6 worth settling?

Rumors are rife with several details about the OnePlus 6. The company has already confirmed that the upcoming flagship will have Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Other known features based on the rumors include a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, a 20MP front-facing camera, a dual rear camera with 16MP+20MP sensors, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,450mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

OnePlus 6 is also expected to be the costliest smartphone by the company so far. It is expected to cost around $700 (Rs 45,500) for the 256GB variant, but there will be lower configuration models at a cheaper price.