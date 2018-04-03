Last week, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei without revealing the name of the OnePlus 5T successor, confirmed that the device will have iPhone X-like notch and now, the company has officially released the first ever video teaser confirming its moniker.

In the short 4-second clip on Twitter titled—"6et Ready", OnePlus shows a graphics –"THE SPEED YOU NEED", hinting the device will be super fast. This means, it is all but confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor series to date, which is also present in Samsung's new Galaxy S9 series and also coming in other flagship phones slated for launch this year.

The alphanumeric word "6et" obviously means the upcoming phone will indeed be called as OnePlus 6, as previously rumored.

When will OnePlus 6 launch?

2017 flagship OnePlus 5 broke covers in June, but this year the company might unveil its successor much earlier than thought. Rumors are rife that it might debut around April-end.

Lending credence to the speculation, OnePlus 6 device just got certified by Wi-Fi Alliance.

Usually, when smartphones get certifications from telecommunication agencies and other regulatory bodies, they get officially launched in a matter of weeks or in a month's time.

Also, now, that the official teaser is out, we are almost certain that OnePlus 6 will make its debut within a month's time-frame.

OnePlus 6: What we know so far

As per latest reports, OnePlus 6 is said to sport 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and is confirmed to boast Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which will house 20MP front-camera with face unlock capability.

On the back, it is said to come with 16MP+20MP dual-camera on the back with F1.7 aperture and fingerprint sensor.

Leaked images suggest OnePlus 6 will have a glossy shell, probably with an extra layer of glass. This means, the Android flagship phone may come with wireless charging capability, which was sorely missed in the OnePlus 5 series.

Under-the-hood, it will house a 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and 3,450mAh battery with Dash charge (with up to 50% quick charging in 30 minutes) capability.

If Gizmochina sources are to be believed, OnePlus 6 will be offered in three storage options—64GB, 128GB and 256GB—for ¥3,299 (approx. $525/€426/Rs 34,132), ¥3,799 (approx. $604/€491/Rs 39,305) and ¥4,399 (approx. $700/€569/Rs 45,510), respectively

