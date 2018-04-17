OnePlus released a new OnePlus 6 teaser confirming that the Android flagship will be most durable than any previous phone models brought forth by the company.

"Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we," said the OnePlus India on Twitter. It also posted a short clip showing water dropping on a smartphone, understood to be the upcoming OnePlus 6, thus confirming it will boast water-resistant capability.

Going by the latest standard set by Samsung (in Galaxy S9 series), OnePlus is most likely to offer OnePlus 6 with IP68 certification. Meaning, the phone will be able to survive in the water for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ? pic.twitter.com/WsWc4Mw3Yz — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 16, 2018

This is a welcome move considering the fact that OnePlus, which proclaims to produce flagship killer phone, lacked this water durability feature to date. Thankfully, it is making amends with the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus Forums

Now, fans will be hoping OnePlus 6 also boast wireless charging and if it does happen, there will be no stopping for OnePlus to dominate not just in emerging markets like India, but also in developed markets across the world.

OnePlus 6: All you need to know

As per latest reports, OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio. It will feature a notch on top similar to Apple iPhone X (review) and house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, OnePlus 6 will be coming with 16MP+20MP snappers having the F1.7 aperture.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 6 is said to be made available in three configuration storages—6GB RAM+ 64GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB, and 8GB RAM+ 256GB—with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Word on the street is that OnePlus 6 may break covers in China on May 5.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.