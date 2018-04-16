It's been close to three weeks since OnePlus began teasing the imminent launch of the company's first 2018 flagship OnePlus 6 and now, three new teasers have surfaced online displaying the key specifications and availability.

First up, OnePlus India has started showcasing extended OnePlus 6 trailer during the pre-movie segment confirming that the upcoming Android flagship will be sold exclusively on Amazon in the country.

In the video, the company is boasting how OnePlus 6 will be fast and powerful and in final seconds of the clip, it confirms the device will be available only on Amazon India. But, there is no word when it will be released.

In a related development, two separate teasers have hit the internet in China revealing OnePlus 6 will come with new Dash Charge 2.0 technology, which claims the device can run for the whole day with just 20 minutes of charging.

oneplus 6 official teaser nowhere yet in any social media #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/tEH0NZLZ08 — Pratham Pincha (@_2001pratham) April 15, 2018

It is also said to come with a dual-camera module having 20MP and 16MP sensors on the back, 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The teaser also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will come with a new blue shade.

#OnePlus6 coming soon, in a new color and Dash Charging 2.0

20+16MP cameras, so I guess it will be implemented just like the 5T and also, the phone will pack 6GB or 8GB RAM pic.twitter.com/MWZiLjChDT — Jayaditya (@jayadityaproto) April 12, 2018

In the second teaser image on Weibo, OnePlus has confirmed to host The Avengers: Infinity War contest on April 17. It is asking fans to wear cosplay costume of their favorite Avengers superhero and take pictures along with OnePlus mobile, and share it on the social media.

Contestants with the most creative pictures will stand a chance to movie tickets for the upcoming Avengers movie, which is slated to release on April 27. But, many believe there is more than what meets the eye.

Because, the promotional announcement comes days after OnePlus India released a video teaser with the similar Avengers movie theme, but for reasons unknown pulled it down.

Many believe OnePlus has tied up with Hollywood blockbuster movie franchisee Marvel Studios to launch special The Avengers: Infinity War OnePlus 6 edition similar to the OnePlus 5T Star Wars series but on a later date.

OnePlus official Weibo handle (scree-shot)

OnePlus 6: All you need to know

OnePlus 6 is said to sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top housing 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

As per aforementioned teaser, the OnePlus 5T successor is coming with 16MP+20MP snappers on the back with F1.7 aperture. Also, the company has confirmed that users will be able to use Alert Slider (on the left side of the edge) to adjust the focus of the camera lens.

OnePlus 6 will house 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As far as the price structure is concerned, OnePlus 6 is expected to be made available in three storages—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB—with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Word on the street is that OnePlus 6 may officially break covers on May 5.