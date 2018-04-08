Earlier in the week, OnePlus teased only the top part of the OnePlus 6 confirming that it will have iPhone X-like notch on the display, but the rest of the screen was left out for fans to imagine. Now, a raw image with the full display of the phone and also, the price details for the Indian market, have surfaced online.

Dutch blog Techtastic has got hold of the OnePlus 6 photo and it shows the device features thin bezels. Although it is not as slim as the iPhone X (review) at the bottom, the OnePlus 5T successor will be coming with much bigger screen compared to the latter. Rest assured, it will come with 19:9 aspect ratio and offer cinematic viewing experience.

Also, OnePlus has confirmed that the OxygenOS interface of the OnePlus 6 will hide the notch when viewing any media content so that there is no obstruction by the notch.

The image also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, which can clock more than 2.8GHz CPU speed.

In a related development, True Tech claims to have got hands on the OnePlus 6 document, pertaining to estimated India price range details.

It says that OnePlus 6 will be made available in three storages—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB—with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Although the 128GB and 256GB models are way too expensive for the OnePlus branded phones, they are still much less than current flagships such as Apple iPhone X (also iPhone 8/8 Plus) and Samsung Galaxy S9 (& S9 Plus) among others, in the market.

OnePlus 6: Here's what you need to know about Android flagship

As per the information, we have gathered so far, OnePlus 6 is said to sport metal-based shell having an extra layer of glass on top. Many believe, it is most likely to boast the wireless charging capability, which was one of the shortcomings of the OnePlus 5 series.

As said before, it is said to flaunt a big 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio with iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which will house 20MP front-camera with face unlock capability.

On the back, it is expected come with a fingerprint sensor, and on the top left corner, OnePlus 6 is said to feature vertically aligned dual camera sensors: 16MP+20MP with F1.7 aperture.

OnePlus 6 is said to feature 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 and a 3,450mAh battery having Dash charge (with up to 50% quick charging in 30 minutes) capability.

As of now, there is no official word on when OnePlus 6 will officially break covers, but going by the recent spate of leaks and also official teasers, the launch seems to be just around the corner. If rumors to be believed, OnePlus 5T might break covers by the end of April or early May.