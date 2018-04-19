OnePlus India announced a collaboration with the Hollywood blockbuster franchisee Marvel Studios to mark the former's 10th anniversary with the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie.

"OnePlus' association with Marvel Studios is a manifestation of the enduring love and support they have garnered from its respective community over the years with a purpose to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology only to create the best user experiences," OnePlus India said in the press note.

Is OnePlus 6 Avengers edition coming?

Most probably, yes. But, we are not sure whether the company will right away launch the special Avengers edition along with standard OnePlus 6 or on a later date.

Last year, OnePlus and Disney partnered to launch OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, which was well received by fans across both communities.

For those unaware, OnePlus 5T Star Wars model perfectly captures the essence of the George Lucas blockbuster franchisee character and impressed both the OnePlus fans and also movie buffs to add it to their collection.

It comes with crimson-hued 'Star Wars' engraving on the back and Alert Slider button, while the volume rockers and the company's logo is painted with raven black and the rest of the back shell is snowy white and resembles a stormtrooper. Even the wallpaper theme on the display shows the helmet of the Star Wars soldier.

Similarly, OnePlus 6 Avengers edition limited edition is sure to come with a dazzling color and matching accents and themes.

Marvel Comics' Avengers fans will be keen to know how the special edition OnePlus 6 will look.

OnePlus 6: Everything you need to know about Android flagship

As per latest reports, OnePlus 6 is said to sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, similar to Apple iPhone X (review) and a notch on top housing 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, it is coming with 16MP+20MP snappers on the back with F1.7 aperture.

OnePlus 6 will house 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with new Dash Charge v2.0 (full day talk-time with just 20 minutes charging) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 6 is expected to be made available in three storages—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB—with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Word on street is that OnePlus 6 is expected to debut on May 5.

