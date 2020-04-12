The buzz is that the makers of Nani's V and Ram Pothineni's Red are being demanded their premiere on TV and OTT platform and they are dilemma over their releasing in the theatres.

The cinema halls across the country have shut down following the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With everyone staying at home, Television channels and OTT platforms have become the biggest sources of entertainment during these leisurely hours. The development has grown their viewership.

The massive viewership has driven the bosses of some of these TV and OTT channels and they are looking to acquire the rights of new movies. They are said to be approaching the makers of the movies, who have already completed their productions and are waiting for their theatrical release.

Of late, it was rumoured that upcoming Telugu film Red had got a good offer from a private channel for a small-screen release, but Ram Pothineni as in a dilemma over accepting this offer. But replying to a report, the actor has now clarified on Twitter that he is not in dilemma and he will wait till the theatres are open.

Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Nope! #RAPO is not in any dilemma...in fact he's been chilling at home following the government's rules on Social Distancing & Home Quarantine. (like he's been doing for the past 15 years or so...) & also, he's waiting to see his fans watch 'Red' The Film on the BIG SCREEN! (sic)"

Producer is said to take a decision on this deal

Another buzz in the industry was that Dil Raju has got a bumper offer from a private channel for director Indraganti Mohan Krishna's V starring Nani, Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari. It was supposed to release in April. The producer is said to take a decision on this deal after knowing about the government's plans regarding the lockdown in the coming weeks.

"Amazon has offered Dil Raju Rs 35 crore to release the film V on their channel instead of waiting till theatres reopen. But the producer is undecided. If the government decides to continue the lockdown for a few more weeks, then he may think about the offer," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

However, Nani and other lead actors are said to be against the idea of releasing the film V on private channels. If this happens their popularity will decrease. "Nevertheless, the actors have got their money, it is the producer who has to bear any loss, so Dil Raju is definitely thinking about this offer," added the source.