Much before the making of the iSmart Shankar went on floors, there have been rumours that Ram Pothineni will be remaking Thadam in Telugu. But neither the actor, not his uncle and producer Sravanthi Ravikishore never said anything about it. Post the release of iSmart Shankar also, Ram hasn't announced any of his upcoming projects.

But as per the latest reports, it is confirmed that Ram has been roped in for the official Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster film Thadam, which has Arun Vijay in the lead role. Kishore Tirumala of Nenu Sailaja and Unnadi OKate Zindagi fame will be directing this film, while Sravanthi Ravi Kishore will be producing it. Ram will be seen playing dual roles in this action thriller. This news has been doing rounds since a couple of days and fans of Ram are super happy about it.

Reports claim that Nivetha Pethuraj of Chitralahari fame will be pairing up with Ram for this film and this will be their first collaboration together.

iSmart Shankar has increased the number of fans for Ram and his fan base is more among the ones who like those 'mass' avatars. With the immense success of the film, the responsibility of Ram to make good movies has increased.

Thadam is an action crime thriller film that was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan – The Cinema People. The film had Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, and Vidya Pradeep playing the main leads. The music was composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by NB Srikanth.

The remake project is said to be going on the floors in November and Ram is busy prepping up for his role in the film. Nivetha Pethuraj is busy with Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo0 and once her responsibilities for the film are wrapped, the actress will begin shooting for this remake project.