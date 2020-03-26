Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Telugu films whic were slated for back to back releases, starting from Ugadi stand delayed until further notice. The audience is already waiting with bated breaths to watch the most anticipated remake films. Here are those most-awaited remake projects which hopefully will go on floor post the outbreak.

Thadam (Tamil) as Red

Arun Vijay's blockbuster film Thadam is remade in Telugu as Red. Ram Pothineni is playing the lead role in this film in which teh actor will be seen in dual roles. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, Thadam will see Malavika Sharma as the leading lady. This crime thriller is slated for release on April 9, 2020. But soon, there will be announcement on the new release date of the film.

Asuran (Tamil) as Narappa

The Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer is being remade in Telugu as Narappa. The remake will have Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in lead roles, and is directed by Srikanth Addala. The shoot of the film was happening in Tamil Nadu recently and having no choice, they had to cancel it in between due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Pink (Hindi) as Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after two years with Vakeel Saab. For this film, he will be seen stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan, to play the role of lawyer. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink, and if things go well, it might hit the screens on May 15.

Sethupathi (Tamil) as Krack

Vijay Sethupathi's Sethupathi film, which released in the year 2016. This film is now being remade in Telugu as Krack and it has Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. This film will mark the comeback of Shruti to Telugu cinema after a long time. This film is slated for release sometime in May.

Andhadhun (Hindi)

This is one most-awaited project of the year. Telugu remake of Andhadhun has been in news since a long time. Nithiin will be stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana for this film, which is said to be going on the floors post summer this year. Once Nithiin gets married, which is likely to happen in April, this film might go on floors. Nithiin has Rang De also in his kitty.