News about Dil Raju getting married for the second time has been doing rounds since sometime. But when asked, the ace producer has denied the rumours and said that he doesn't have the thought of getting married again at all.

The rumours of impending second marriage are set at rest now as the news that the producer has got married in a hush hush wedding are doing rounds. A leading tabloid has written that their reliable sources have confirmed that Raju has tied the knot with a woman who is not part of the entertainment industry.

Dil Raju's wedding rumours have been gathering momentum ever since he confessed that it is difficult to be lonely, since his wife passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest in the year 2017. Reports suggest that people close to Raju has advised him to get married once again as they couldn't see him struggling to cope with loneliness since all these years.

According to the tabloid, the producer, who has bagged some blockbusters into his kitty recently, got married very quietly. "Dil Raju got married very quietly. He doesn't intend to have any public ceremony or celebration." We believe Dil Raju has every right to find happiness in his own way in life, and we wish him and his wife all the best!" quoted the site.

When the news about him marrying for the second time was out, many have commented on Dil Raju saying that he is setting a wrong example. But keeping all this aside, it is said Raju has taken approval from his daughter and went ahead.