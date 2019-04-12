Termed as Telugu's Natural Star and host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Nani is all set with his upcoming movie titled 'Jersey'.

Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath plays Nani's wife in this upcoming sports drama. 'Malli Rava' fame Gautham Thinnanuri has directed this movie.

The theatrical trailer which was unveiled by the makers has grabbed the attention of Telugu viewers. The trailer has earned Jersey a good pre-release talk. It is hinted in the trailer that Nani plays the role of a wannabe-cricketer who fails to live his dream. Post his marriage, at the age of 36, the hero tried to reset his life and achieve his dream in cricket.

Jersey is all about the emotional journey of a cricketer who stoops to low levels in the difficult phase of his life. It is shown that even his wife (played by Sraddha Srinath) doesn't understand the struggle he undergoes.

The story of Jersey revolves around the intense feelings and struggles a sportsman undergoes. How cricket becomes his life, how he meets his love interest and later gets married to her and how their marital life changes after he fails in his life is what the movie Jersey is all about. It is expected that Nani will get a decent hit with this movie after a couple of flops recently.

Jersey is all set to hit the theatres on April 19. Suryadevara Naga Vamshi has produced for this to-be-released sports drama. It is to be noted that Raghava Lawrence's directorial 'Kanchana-3' is also releasing on the same day.

On the other hand, Nani is all set to act under Vikram Kumar's direction next.