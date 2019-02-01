Telugu actor Nani has preferred actress Keerthy Suresh over Mollywood sensation Priya Prakash Varrier to play the female lead in his next movie, which is directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam fame.

Actor Nani has director Vikram Kumar and cinematographer PC Sreeram for his upcoming movie, which was announced on December 1, 2018. Vikram Kumar stated, "Nani and I are coming together to give you all an outrageous, heartwarming caper. Girls, this one is specially for you."

This untitled film is tentatively known as #Nani24 and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The production house referred to his 24th film and Vikram Kumar's science fiction 24 and said, "His favourite number, out favourite script and a combination we are looking forward to."

Ever since the film was announced, the speculations have been doing round about female leads and some big names were linked with this project. But it was recently rumoured that Vikram Kumar had planned to rope in Priya Prakash Varrier to play the heroine opposite actor Nani.

The latest buzz in the film industry is that Vikram Kumar has approached Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead in his upcoming movie. It is said that talks are currently going on between both the parties and the makers are expected to come up with an official announcement about her casting soon.

This would be the second time Nani and Keerthy Suresh would be seen together. The two shared the screen space in Nenu Local in 2017. The movie was hit at the box office and their sparkling chemistry was one of the reasons for its huge success. If brought them together, they will recreate the same magic in the Vikram Kumar-directed film.

Currently, Nani is busy shooting for debutant director Gowtham Tinnanuri's Jersey, which is a sports drama period film based on cricket. After wrapping it up, the actor will take up Vikram Kumar's project. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh is now shooting for Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. She will also join Vikram and Nani soon if the deal is struck through.