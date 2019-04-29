Natural star Nani has announced his landmark 25th film titled V, which will be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and feature Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Mohan Krishna Indraganti had launched Nani as an actor through his third directorial Ashta Chamma in 2008. With his natural acting skills, the Nenu Local star has taken his career one step up the ladder with each of his films. Today, he is 23 films old in the industry and his last outing Jersey has become another big hit. Vikram Kumar will direct his 24th movie titled Gang Leader, which will go on floors soon.

V will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

An elated Nani took to Twitter on Monday morning to release the logo of the movie V. The actor also wrote, "He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But... this time... It's different ;) Your friendly neighbourhood BAD ASS joins the party #VTheMovielt sheet and keep a print out for future reference."

Mohan Indraganti‏ revealed that V is set to be a multi-starrer movie and along with Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen playing the lead roles. The director tweeted, "V starts today. V will ENTERTAIN you. V will MOVE you. V will EXHILARATE you. V promise you⁦⁦ #VTheMovie @isudheerbabu⁩ ⁦@i_nivethathomas⁩ ⁦@aditiraohydari⁩."

Sudheer Babu revealed that V is going to be an action thriller film. The actor tweeted, ""V" are coming back and this time with an action thriller Reunion with my fav @mokris_1772 sir & @aditiraohydari... My 1st with Dil Raju Anna & talented @i_nivethathomas EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED. #VTheMovie #Sudheer11 #SVC36 @SVC_official #AmitTrivedi."

Aditi Rao Hydari also tweeted, ""Let today be the start of something new" Happy to announce my new project... #VTheMovie - thrilled! @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @ItsAmitTrivedi @SVC_official @mokris_1772 #SVC36." Responding to Nani's post, the actress tweeted, "Fashionable late Welcome to the party BAD ASS!!!! @NameisNani #VTheMovie (sic)."