Mohan Krishna Indraganti's Sammohanam opened to a fantastic response and made decent collection at the US box office in the premiere shows. It has become biggest opener for Sudheer Babu.

Sammohanam is a breezy and beautiful romance drama that will impress viewers in multiplexes. The makers have planned its release and promotion keeping the class audience in their mind. They have released the movie in 120 screens across the US and it is really a big number for a film featuring young actor like Sudheer Babu.

Along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu visited the US to promote Sammohanam. After returning, the actor tweeted, "Thank you each & everyone who's shown so much of love during my meet & greet in the US,came back 2 India with lot of confidence after interacting with you all. Today is the big day I have been waiting for & really wish #Sammohanam reaches your expectation "

The tickets for Sammohanam were priced at $12 for the premiere shows in the US on Thursday. Its promos helped the film register a decent advance booking. Nirvana Cinemas‏, which is distributing it, tweeted, "Thanks for all the love guys! #Sammohanam tickets are selling out fast. Book your tickets now! Moviepass Enabled. @isudheerbabu @aditiraohydari @SrideviMovieOff"

The distributors are yet to reveal its collection figures. But if we are to go by the early trends, Sammohanam is estimated to have collected $54,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday. The movie has become the biggest opener for Sudheer Babu, beating the records of his previous releases.

The bosses of Nirvana Cinemas, who are thrilled over the response, tweeted, "#Sammohanam US premieres has already crossed @isudheerbabu's previous outings and becomes the highest grossing premieres. Thanks for all your love & support. @isudheerbabu @SrideviMovieOff #SammohanamUSPremiersOn14th"

Written by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, Sammohanam revolves around the story of a cartoonist, who detests movie stars. The film is about how his perception changes when he falls in love with an actress. The movie has struck a chord with the US audience and garnered a positive response from them. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection at the US box office in the coming days.