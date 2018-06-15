Director Mohan Krishna Indraganti's Telugu movie Sammohanam starring Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Sammohanam is a romance drama with a good dose of entertainment quotient. Besides direction, Mohan Krishna Indraganti has written the script and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. The film has been censored with a U certificate and its runtime is 2.22 hours.

Sammohanam movie story: A cartoonist (Sudheer Babu), who detests movie stars, especially leading ladies, finds himself in a bit of a situation when he falls in love with a film actress (Aditi Rao Hydari).

Performances: Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari have delivered good performances and the chemistry between the two is the highlight of Sammohanam. Shishir Sharma, Tanikella Bharani, Pavithra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srinivas Avasarala, VK Naresh, Kadambari Kiran and Hari Teja have done justice to their roles. They are also among the big assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Sammohanam has decent production values. Vivek Sagar's songs and background score, PG Vinda's beautiful picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Sammohanam movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the audience's response.

Varun Kilaru‏ @varunkilaru

#Sammohanam-A Beautifully written @mokris_1772 film is aided by PG Vinda's visual poetry, Vivek Sagar's music and an ENCHANTING @aditiraohydari! The 1st half is pure magic! The Amit thread pulls down the 2nd half slightly but is thankfully not too long. Naresh & Pavitra Garu-????

sharat‏ @sherry1111111

Excellent first half. Every scene is fun. Very good comedy! Very pleasant. Nirvana odu edi pattina gold la undi. Naresh was ????????. Aditi is ????????. Sudheer gadu half dialogues lip sync e ledu. Nikhil chesunte maro pellichoopulu ayedi #Sammohanam

RJtheBandiFan‏ @ruthwikreddy9

#Sammohanam beautiful movie, clean pure love story. @aditiraohydari @isudheerbabu. I loved the sarcasm, humor and the dialogues #mohankrishnaindraganti, #VivekSagar beautiful beautiful songs and that low hum in the background was marvellous.

Sathish G.‏ @SathishGangoni

#Sammohanam. Wonderful visuals, soothing music, novel concept & the performances of @isudheerbabu & @aditiraohydari. Best wishes to the cast & crew ????????????????

Harichowdary‏ @Haricho34787450

Just now completed watching #Sammohanam @isudheerbabu @aditiraohydari Perfect of performing perfection???????????? #sudheerbabu Garu I hope it will Ur carrier biggest Hit It's pleasent to watch #AditiRaoHydari jii It's finally a really #Sammohanam day to watch it #SudheerBabu ????

anilkumar‏ @pushadapuanil

Just watched #Sammohanam.. Wah what a Movie.. Hats off @mokris_1772 super and refreshing Movie.. @isudheerbabu and @aditiraohydari you both did a fantastic performance. @ItsActorNaresh just mind blowing. #Viveksagar Music is soooooo Cool. Over all Movie is Class and neat.

Art of Telugu cinema‏ @ArtTelugu

Just watched #Sammohanam . It's a visual poetry and @mokris_1772 , I have to thank you providing a good film with such a voice. And @isudheerbabu lived in role . Especially terrace scene was realistic and composed beautifully. #Aditirao is a beauty ❤️❤️ #sammohanam -A fantastic poetic movie. Very well plotted by @mokris_1772 . Amit track tries to damage the flow but it didn't live long. @isudheerbabu , I really like your choice of films from the beginning. More to go man. All the best for your production.

PaniPuri‏ @THEPANIPURI

#Sammohanam -An Above Average Fare.. Better than Previous Movies.. @ItsActorNaresh Steals the Show Completely.. @aditiraohydari done brilliantly.. #SudheerBabu is Just Ok..

Gautam‏ @gauthamvarma04

#sammohanam not a bad one... drags heree and there... slow in proceedings..

Heyandhra Telugu‏ @HeyANDHRA4u

1st Half of #Sammohanam Decent Entertainment , Chemistry b/w Lead Pair, Naresh Comedy ????

mk‏ @nani70m