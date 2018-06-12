Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Naa Nuvve and Sudheer Babu's Sammohanam are set to hit the screens on June 14 and 15, respectively, and the two Telugu movies will clash with each other at the box office.

Naa Nuvve is a romantic comedy film which has been produced by Kiran Muppavarpu and Vijaykumar Vattikuti under the banner Cool Breeze Cinemas. Director Jayendra Panchapakesan has written story, screenplay and dialogues for Naa Nuvve in collaboration with Subha.

The movie is based on the concept of true love is fulfilling. Meera is a happy go lucky radio jockey and she falls in love with a very confident Varun, who is completely different from her. How far the two will go to get their love forms the crux of the story.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing the lead roles of Varun and Meera, respectively in Naa Nuvve, while Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore and Surekha Vani. The film has Sharreth's music and PC Sreeram's cinematography.

On the other hand, Sammohanam is a romance drama, which has been written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The movie revolves around the story of a children's book illustrator (cartoonist), who is disdainful towards the filmy world. What happens when he falls in love with a popular actress forms the crux of the story.

Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari are seen in the lead roles in Sammohanam. Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna, Nandu, Amit Purohit, Hari Teja and Big FM Krish essay supporting roles. The movie has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies and it has Vivek Sagar's music and PG Vindha's camera work and Martand K Venkatesh's editing.

Naa Nuvve and Sammohanam have received a clean U certificate from the censor board and their promos show that they are going to be big treats for family audience. The promos of both the film have got decent response and their makers have shell out good amount on their publicity.

But Naa Nuvve has a slight edge over Sammohanam in terms of hype, promotion, star power, screen count and advance booking. If we are to go by early trends, the Kalyan Ram starrer would lead the race at the box office, beating the Sudheer Babu starrer. But the word of mouth would decide their success and ruling the box office in the coming days.