Filmmaker Mohanakrishna Indraganti has refuted rumors that Nithya Menen dubbed for actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is playing the female lead opposite Sudheer Babu, in Sammohanam.

Megastar Chiranjeevi had released the first impression of Sammohanam on YouTube on May 1. The teaser, which offers a glimpse at the plotline of the movie, assures that the film has a brand new romance drama, which has all the elements to impress the family audience.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is making her Tollywood debut with Sammohanam. Its teaser shows that this B-Town girl has an author-backed role and will have good screen-space, which is going to be equal to that of Sudheer Babu. Of late, it was rumored that Nithya Menen had dubbed for her in the movie.

But Aditi Rao Hydari has attempted to dub for her role in her debut Telugu movie. Mohan Indraganti was upset with the rumors and he took to his Twitter account to clear the air. The director wrote, "‏Some people are thinking that Nithya Menen dubbed for Aditi Rao Hydari in #SammohanamFirstImpression She did not. It's Aditi Rao Hydari herself This is to curb further speculations and assumptions."

The teaser of Sammohanam has got a lot of appreciation for actress Aditi Rao Hydari and started a fanbase for her. Some viewers, who were curious about her acting and beauty, quizzed whether she had dubbed for her role. In reply, she tweeted, Thanks a million @vrindaprasad... yes I dubbed!!! still working hard at it ya... "

Aditi Rao Hydari is yet to complete dubbing for her role in Sammohanam. The actress is anxious over whether her dubbing will impress the viewers. In reply to RJ Vidya, she wrote, "Saweeeet!!!! But say this after I finish and live to tell the tale! ❤️ @vidyasivalenka."

Sammohanam is written and directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. Vivek Sagar has composed music for the movie, which has PG Vinda's camera work and Marthand K Venkatesh's editing. The film is set for theatrical release on June 15.