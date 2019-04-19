Director Gowtham Tinnanuri's Telugu movie Jersey featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Jersey is a sports drama that is very high on emotional quotient. Debutant Gowtham Tinnanuri has written the script for the film, which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.20 hours.

Jersey movie story: It is about Arjun (Nani), who a gifted cricketer in his mid-thirties. Luck has not always been in his favour, as his career has failed to take off. The people around him insist that he should give up on his career. How he continues pursuing his dream with his courage and conviction forms the crux.

Performances: Nani has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Jersey. In fact, he is the show man. Shraddha Srinath has done good job and her chemistry with Nani is good. Sathyaraj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sampath Raj and Praveen have also done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Anirudh Ravichander's stunning background score, Sanu Varghese's beautiful picturisation, Naveen Nooli's brilliant editing and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Jersey movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to read audience's response.

Venkatesh Venky‏ @venkybest

Good First Half Nani performance Super asusual.. Pekadesaadu Especially last 20 min before interval #Jersey

Dinesh141‏ @Dinesh14110

#Jersey What an emotional ride. Nani's one man show. @anirudhofficial at his best! This is going to steal your hearts. @NameisNani

Nela Ticket‏ @Justrevyu

As I said #JERSEY is sureshot blockbuster @NameisNani what an acting brother , I am sure no one could have pulled this role atleast like half you did. @anirudhofficial that bgm #mustwatchjersey #Jerseyreview If you're free today go watch #JERSEY we rarely get films like these, witness wonderfully designed characters, amazing bgm by @anirudhofficial, amazing direction by @gowtam19 and BEST EVER performance from @NameisNani #Jerseyreview #JERSEY Promise you will not regret.

Phani Kumar‏ @PhaniAlwayz

#JERSEY Movie Review - @NameisNani Hits out of the Park #Nani Delivers Career best Performance , Emotional Scenes , fantastic interval & Climax ,Good Bgm, Good Direction - few lags here & there #Jersey is Emotional Roll Coaster Ride Best in Recent times - 3.75/5 #JerseyReview

Kartheek Kalluri‏ @KartheekKalluri

#Jersey A movie where you tend to give up on social media and smartphones becomes a disturbance. Such is the effect of JERSEY on me. Earnest in @NameisNani eyes proves he has given himself for #Arjun. @gowtam19 is no more a debutant but a craftsman. @ShraddhaSrinath is brilliant.

Bharat Kumar‏ @bharatgump

What a ride. Natural star @NameisNani performance was at his peaks in #JERSEY a must watch for everyone. This film will stay with me for very long time. You dont have to put an age limit on your dreams

Khaleesi Snow‏ @PinkCancerian

14 #Jersey Nani's best performance to date. It's a meek movie with lot of emotions,connect & feel. Anirudh's BGM,near to perfect scenes and those characters- they grow on you. Director has a way of telling his story beautifully. Go watch it 3/5

Sai Satish‏ @TheSaiSatish

#Jersey is a good film which goes quite slow paced with some outstanding performances by @NameisNani @ShraddhaSrinath should have been more engaging or entertaining ⭐⭐⭐ star film #JerseyReview #JERSEYfromToday

Vishnu Thej Putta‏ @VishnuThejPutta

#JERSEY first half: Neat narration with good emotions. The theme of the film is kept intact and @NameisNani excels in every scene with subtle yet strong performance The father and son threat is dealt well. Kudos to director @gowtam19

♓️arsha‏ @harshakaruturi

#JERSEY is an emotional journey. Top class performances from all the lead cast. Climax NANI - THE ACTOR @NameisNani Good 1st half !! #JERSEY That Performance after he came to know that he selected in 15 mem squad !! TOP CLASS @NameisNani #JERSEY

Vamsi krishna‏ @pvamk