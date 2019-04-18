The viewers in the US and few other international markets will get to watch Nani and Shraddha Srinath's much-awaited Telugu movie Jersey a day before the Indian audience, as it is premiered on April 18 there.

Debutant Gowtham Tinnanuri has written the script and directed the film Jersey, which is a biographical sports drama. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced it under his banner Sithara Entertainments. Nani and Shraddha Srinath are playing the lead roles in the film, while Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Ronit Kamra essay pivotal roles. The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music and Sanu Varghese's camera work.

The posters, songs and trailer have generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about Jersey. Addressing its pre-release, Venkatesh had said, "Nani is one of the finest actors we have in Tollywood. As far as the movie is concerned, the trailer itself is a mind-blowing. I genuinely believe that this would hit the ball out of the park. I love cricket and I am eagerly waiting to watch the movie."

Film critic, Jeevi, who was also impressed by the trailer of Jersey, recently tweeted, "#JerseyTrailer: looks like a story of men of 3 generations who inspire each other. And a girl who is so sweet while in love and so frustrated after marriage with the same man. Expecting this cricket backdrop film to have a story of a human triumph and an emotional narrative."

Jersey has completed the formalities of the Central Board of Film Certification and got a U certificate without cuts. The movie is set for its grand release on April 19. Sithara Entertainments tweeted on April 15, "That's a clean hit out of the park! #JERSEY completed censor formalities with clean 'U' certification. Do watch Arjun's story unfold in theatres, only! #JERSEYfrom19thApril."

Jersey is all set for US premiers on April 18 and the makers have delivered content drives to all the locations. The movie has registered decent advance booking in all major chains like Cinemark, Regal, Marcus, Harkins and other private theatres. We bring you viewers' review on the film so stay locked to this page. Here is the censor review shared on Twitter.

#JERSEY High on emotions Hero performance Non linear screenplay FEEL GOOD Bomma

#Jersey Censor Review Highly Positive From Censor Team 1.Asually Natural star Nani Outstanding Performance as Arjun 2.Heart Breaking Emotional scenes of Arjun 3.Anirudh Music and BGM 4. Wife and Husband Scens, Father and Son Scenes 5. interval scene and Climax

