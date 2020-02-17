Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal has been rejected by many filmgoers in its opening weekend. But old releases like Malang and Tanhaji continued to fare well and inched closer to Rs 50 crore and Rs 175 crore marks, respectively.

Riding on huge hype and curiosity, Love Aaj Kal opened to good response on Friday. But mixed verdict by the filmgoers took a toll on the film with its collection going down by around 35 percent on Saturday. However, the movie was expected to show a jump in its business on Sunday, but it failed to do so. Trade experts feel that the viewers have rejected it in its opening weekend itself.

Love Aaj Kal collects Rs 28.51 cr net at box office

Love Aaj Kal has collected Rs 28.51 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr."

After seeing its hype, many people in the film industry had predicted that Love Aaj Kal would stall the collection of the movies, which were released in recent weeks. But it has failed to do so, as some of those films continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counter in the domestic market over this weekend.

Last week's release Malang has remained rock-steady and collected Rs 8.02 crore net at the Indian box office in its second weekend. Its 11-day total collection has Rs 47.67 crore net and it is set to cross Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its second week. Its day-wise breakup is Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 2.52 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday.

As predicted, Tanhaji suffered a severe setback on its sixth Friday, but it went on to show a decent jump on Saturday and Sunday. It has inched closer to Rs 275 crore mark. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji gathers speed on [sixth] Sat and Sun. #Maharashtra continues to dominate + contribute to the massive total. Inches closer to ₹ 275 cr... [Week 6] Fri 63 lakhs, Sat 97 lakhs, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 272.93 cr. #India biz."

Jawaani Jaaneman has shown a considerable amount of drop in its collection at the Indian box office in its third weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JawaaniJaaneman slows down in Weekend 3... Likely to fold up at ₹ 30 cr [+/-], despite appreciation by target audience... [Week 3] Fri 28 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs, Sun 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 27.91 cr. #India biz."

Street Dancer 3D has collected Rs 42 lakh at the Indian box office in its fourth weekend, taking its 24-day total collection to Rs 74.64 crore net. Its day-wise breakup is Rs 9 lakh on Friday, Rs 12 lakh crore on Saturday and Rs 21 lakh on Sunday. Its business is expected to end with the movie cross Rs 75 crore mark.