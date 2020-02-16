Love Aaj Kal has witnessed a steep decline in its collection at the Indian box office on Saturday. The movie needs to show a huge jump in the domestic market on Sunday if it needs to get some decent number in the opening weekend.

The Imtiaz Ali-directed romance drama had a decent amount of hype, curiosity and promotion before it hit the screens.

Love Aaj Kal was released in the good number of screens on Friday and it cashed in on the sentiment of Valentine's Day and registered a brilliant opening at the domestic market on Friday.

Love Aaj Kal collected Rs 12.40 crore at the Indian box office on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz."

Love Aaj Kal opened to mixed response and word of mouth took a toll in its business on Saturday. When compared to its opening day collection, its business went down by around 40 per cent on its second day. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#LoveAajkal Saturday- 35-40 % drop compared to Friday. Saturday collection is heading towards ₹ 7 -8 cr range."

Love Aaj Kal has collected Rs 8.01 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 20.41 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... The shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz."

Written by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama film, which portrays two love stories from widely different eras (spanning from 1990 to 2020) facing widely different obstacles. Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda have played the lead roles in the movie.