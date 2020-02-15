Imtiaz Ali's recent release Love Aaj Kal has received negative reviews from the film critics and audience alike. The movie, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, failed to strike the right chord with moviegoers but still the movie managed to put on a decent total at the Indian box office on the opening day.

The movie has raked in over Rs 12 crore in the box office on the very first day. "#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ? 12.40 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

An ecstatic Kartik took to Twitter and wrote: "Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki biggest opener (your boy's biggest opener till now)... Thank you for all the love."

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. Love Aaj Kal is about two love stories -- one set in Udaipur in the early 1990s and the other in modern day Delhi. It also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma in key roles.

