Director Imtiaz Ali's Hindi movie Love Aaj Kal (2020) starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama and director Imtiaz Ali has written the script and dialogues for it Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali have produced it under their banners Maddock Films and Window Seat Films. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.21 hours.

Love Aaj Kal 2020 movie story: The film, which spans from 1990 to 2020, explores two love stories from different eras facing widely different obstacles. Raghu (Kartik Aaryan) and Leena (Aarushi Sharma) are one couple, which battles society's restrictions. The other couple Veer (Kartik Aaryan) and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) must learn to balance work with love. But both portray the same true and unfiltered feelings of love.

Performances: Kartik Aaryan has played dual roles and has done justice to both. His performance is the highlight of Love Aaj Kal. Sara Ali Khan and Aarushi Sharma have done good jobs and their sparkling chemistry with Karthik is also a big attraction of the film. Randeep Hooda has also done justice to his role and he is among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Love Aaj Kal has rich production values. Amit Roy's cinematography, Ishaan Chhabra's background score, Pritam's songs, dialogues, beautiful locales, costumes and art direction are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Love Aaj Kal review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

#LoveAajKal is what you call as *a thinking lovers' film*. With an altogether different take on modern day relationship & its complexities, it would be most relatable to those who are finding love and exploring the depth of it. This is primarily for the urban youth. ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1/2 .@RandeepHooda is adorable in #LoveAajKal. He has a very crucial part, is there from start to finish, and brings all his maturity into play. Enacting his age, he is integral to the film. Ditto for newcomer #AarushiSharma who says a lot with her facial expressions than dialogues Inarguably, this is @TheAaryanKartik 's CAREER BEST performance till date. As three different characters (yes, that's right), he aces it, and now. Especially the Delhi character was the toughest to enact and needed a borderline performance, something that he gets right #LoveAajKal #SaraAliKhan is indeed a find. From #Kedarnath to #Simmba and now #LoveAajKal, she nails a truly complex part. She acts quite well, looks great, has just the right body language and announces that she has arrived #LoveAajKal

Simran Singh @FilmySingh13

#LoveAajKal Review: #ImtiazAli captured the complex relationship very well. @TheAaryanKartik outdone himself, it was good to see him showing different shades in his 1990 character. @mysarakhan as Zoie is very relatable, some scenes, she over did it, but it was an honest attempt The 1st half is very terrific but 2nd half is too rushed and it just ended. @RandeepHooda, #ArushiSharma were the surprise package of the film. Music was okay, only Twist is groovy. However the film is very relatable to the time.

Amul Vikas Mohan @amul_mohan

#LoveAajKal ought to be my boy @TheAaryanKartik's career-best performance. He's so nuanced and restrained... it's great to see him grow leaps and bounds in a span of merely nine years! Bravo brother, bravo.

Missmanushka @missmanushka

Just watched #LoveAajKal - oh god what a torture . #SaraAliKhan is a terrible actress. People were laughing at her acting . What is wrong with #ImtiazAli? He has completely lost it . Save your money guys. Glad I got a free pass

Apaar Arora @RetailSpillover

Watched #LoveAajKal. Awesome music, great performances and good chemistry between the lead cast. However, it is only for the romantics ! Deep and touching! Not everyone will like it. 2nd half is slow and emotional, might be boring for some. #LoveAajKalReview #Dubai #MovieReview

Yoti Kapur Das @jkd18