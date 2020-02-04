Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji shows no signs of wearing down even in the fourth week of its release. The movie has once again topped the domestic business chart, beating Jawaani Jaaneman and Street Dancer 3D

Having remained rock-steady, Tanhaji has collected Rs 15.85 crore net at the Indian box office in four days of its fourth week. Its 25-day total collection stands at Rs 253.72 crore net in the domestic market. Trade analyst. It has topped the domestic business chart again. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji is rock-steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 253.72 cr. #India biz."

Jawaani Jaaneman opens to an average response

Riding on a huge hype, Jawaani Jaaneman opened to an average response but went on to show decent growth over the weekend. The movie witnessed 37.35 in its collection on Monday, when compared to its opening day business. Trade experts feel that the film should maintain the same pace on weekdays to show respectable numbers.

Jawaani Jaaneman has collected Rs 2.03 crore net at the Indian box office on its fourth day, taking its total to Rs 14.86 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JawaaniJaaneman maintains a decent hold on Day 4... Target audience [metros] key contributors... Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 14.86 cr. #India biz."

The last week's release lost a huge chunk of its screen count, which resulted in a steep decline in its collection. Street Dancer 3D has collected Rs 10.84 crore net at the Indian box office in its second week, taking its 11-day total to Rs 67.61 crore net. "Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr. Total: ₹ 67.61 cr. #India biz."

However, Happy Hardy and Heer, which is another new release of this week, has bombed at the box office. Last week's much-talked-about release Panga has been withdrawn from most of the cinema halls following a poor response in its opening week. Hence, it has fetched a negligible number in the second week.