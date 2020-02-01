Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu

Rating Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawani Janemaan starring Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaiya F supported by Tabu is a one hour and thirty minutes film. But it loses its connection at a few points. Saif, in his carefree avatar, enjoying himself despite being a married man doesn't go down well with the narrative. It feels like he is still in the Salaam Namaste, Cocktail mode and didn't mature as an actor. Watching Saif playing the role of a playboy who has a daughter didn't connect well and the entire theme of the film makes it unbearable. Saif has done some amazing roles in the past I wonder why did he opt for this role which didn't profess any of his acting skills. The first half tries to introduce chemistry between the characters and their slow transition towards each other. It's a bit longer while the second half moves towards the climax showing the tangled emotions between each other in the film.

Storyline

The film starts with Casanova Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) sleeping with woman, doped and dazed. His uber-cool life depicts how disinterested he is in his married life. He enters the night club and bumps into a 21-year-old Tia (Alaya F) and asks, "Kya main lagta hoon unhappy" and so she drops a bomb on him revealing that there few chances that he is her father. It's Tia's quest to find her father and she suspects playboy Jazz, while Jazz is far from believing the truth, he is busy hooking up with girls half his age. Until one day he realizes that Tia is pregnant and still searching for her father. The comedy of errors and confusion goes on in the first half. Soon Tia's mom Jaya is introduced, she is a divorcee. How Jazz and Jaya meet amidst chaos and emotional baggage within. How Tia becomes the one who unites her parents. Jawani Janemaan is all about lost and found relationships in a quest to find themselves.

Performance

Saif has always been a natural at playing the suave and urbane kinds with the right dose of sophistication. He also brings out the vulnerability of his character despite his unhinged ways. He is funny witty and full of life, however, it doesn't suit him many a times. But nonetheless he pulled it off.

Debutante Alaya F is confident as a young girl. This new talent definitely shows promise and potential, she makes you believe in her character and is well crafted for her role.

Tabu looks magnetic on-screen, but her role is very short and I wonder why the makers didn't keep the chemistry of Saif and Tabu alive.

The supporting cast has a fair role. Kubbra Sait has a stunning screen presence. Her character of a young divorced woman looking for a mature relationship is bound to resonate with many. Farida Jalal, Chunky Panday and Kumud Mishra also lend good support and make the narrative powerful.

Positive

The ensemble is very good, the finest performers, the remixed songs are foot-tapping like background score of Jeene Mera Dil Liya...and Ole Ole.. Dialogues make you sit through film. There is humor in certain parts. The film is short and the storyline moves fast.

Negative

Despite having very good performers and actors, Tabu is underutilized. She could have been given more screen time. The story is short but not crisp. Like for instance, Saif meeting her daughter Tia becomes too melodramatic and the humor at that place just sets the tonality of the film off. There isn't any good location apart from the film being shot in pubs or on the bed.

Verdict

Only if you have nothing to do, go watch Jawaani Jaaneman, else please don't waste your time.