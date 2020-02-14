Malang has wrapped up the first week with decent collection at the Indian box office. The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer has slowed down the pace of Street Dancer 3D but fails to stall the dream run of Tanhaji.

Before its release, Malang had huge hype and curiosity generated by its amazing promos. The makers shelled out a hefty sum on its promotions. Released in a good number of cinema halls, the movie was expected to start on a good note and make decent collections at the domestic box office in the opening week.

As predicted, the Mohit Suri-directed romantic action thriller film opened to a decent response in the domestic market on Friday. The word of mouth boosted its collection over the weekend. Its business dropped on Monday and it continued to fall on the following weekdays. Malang has collected Rs 39.65 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week.

What Taran Adarsh has to say

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Malang has healthy Week 1... Steady trending on weekdays, which gives it a chance... Important to score in Week 2, since costs are on higher side... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 3.25 cr, Thu 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 39.65 cr. #India biz."

Malang took a toll on the collection of Street Dancer 3D, which has minted Rs 2.86 crore net at the India box office in the second week. Its total stands at Rs 74.22 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#StreetDancer3D has almost exhausted its run... An underperformer... [Week 3] Fri 41 lakhs, Sat 76 lakhs, Sun 1.03 cr, Mon 20 lakhs, Tue 17 lakhs, Wed 16 lakhs, Thu 13 lakhs. Total: ₹ 74.22 cr. #India biz."

On the other hand, the four-week-old release starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol refused to show a sign of wearing down in its fifth week. Tanhaji has collected Rs 10.41 crore net at the Indian box office in its fifth week. Its business is three times bigger than that of Street dancer. Its 35-day total collection has reached Rs 269.93 crore

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji has superb Week 5... Continues to collect, despite limited screens + shows *and* opposition from new films week after week... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 79 lakhs, Wed 70 lakhs, Thu 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 269.93 cr. #India biz."

However, Love Aaj Kal, which has hit the screens across the globe today, has forced out the old films of several cinema halls. It is set to take a toll on their collection this week. Since it is a romance drama, the Karthik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is likely to dent in the earnings of romance dramas Malang and period film Tanhaji this week.