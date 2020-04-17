Srilankan news presenter Losliya Mariyanesan, who hogged the limelight with Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has given a vague response to rumours about her intimate bedroom video, which was recently leaked.

It was reported that she was already married and a wedding photo was splashed all over the internet, but her close friend had refuted the rumours. In the last week of March, an intimate bedroom video was leaked and created ripples on the internet. It was rumoured that the girl and boy featured in the footage was Losliya Mariyanesan and her husband.

Days after the news broke out, Losliya Mariyanesan took to her Instagram page to talk about it. She wrote. "In this world with full of lies, we all have some sparkles which stays in our lives but at one point we do realize that we've only left alone with our inner souls. The world is full of fear and a lot of negativity and a lot of judgment. I just think people need to start shifting into joy and happiness."

Losliya Mariyanesan, who is a popular newsreader in Sri Lanka, became a household name in the Tamil speaking world through her stint inside the house of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Her relationship with Kavin was one of the highlights of the show. After she came out of the house, she was flooded with several film offers and she is said to have signed a few projects in India.

Losliya Mariyanesan has signed to play the female lead in director JPR's upcoming movie Freinds starring Harbhajan Singh and action king Arjun. She is a part of Aari and Shruste Dange's film which is now under production. The makers of both movies are yet to announce their release date. Her stint on her Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has amassed her large number of fans wished her on her birthday.

Responding to their wishes, Losliya Mariyanesan had written, "Love y'all for the wishes. I saw all the videos, audios, photos and all. I'm so happy that this is the first year I'm receiving this much of wishes and love. And this birthday has been the different one from the others. Stay blessed and whatever you do for others will reflect to you. Stylist @monickadavid Shot by @nehejohny01 Designed by @archana.karthick Make up @radiancebridalstudio."