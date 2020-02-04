Love stories in glitz and glamour world are often short-lived. We often hear about stories of celebrities falling in love, having engagement and before you think that they will get hitched, everything is over.

And for some, romance between two individuals is the best way to create content for reality shows. Notably, there have been a lot of stories in Bigg Boss format, in all the languages, and the Tamil audience got to see a romance sparking between Kavin and Losliya.

Kavin and Losliya had shared a close relationship during their stay in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. They remained together all through the season despite numerous of advices coming their way to maintain distance from each other.

Love was on the air and it looked like Losiya and Kavin were in a serious relationship. Just when they were made for each other and would tie the knot, here comes shocking rumours of their split.

Well, the rumours of their separation gained strength after Kavin claimed that he is "single" in a recent interview. Also, he has apparently un-followed her social media accounts which give a strong indication of their break-up.

Moreover, neither Losliya nor Kavin has shared photographs of them since they ended their journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Apparently, Losliya's family was not happy to see her bonding with Kavin.

On the work front, Sri Lankan national Losliya is now making her debut in Kollywood with Friendship in which former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is doing an important role.