Losliya Mariyanesan has become the sweetheart of youths in Tamil Nadu after entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. With her charming smile and humble behaviour, the Sri Lankan TV anchor has impressed the audience.

Indeed, in a matter of weeks, Losliya has got an army of fans and dedicated fan pages on social media sites. Every single aspect of her life has drawn the attention of the viewers, but a strange rumour, which is doing rounds online from the last few days, about her marriage has come as a big shock to the fans.

Speculations claim that Losliya had hidden the truth and entered the Tamil reality show. An apparent wedding snap gave credence to the rumours and it was said that her relationship ended with a divorce.

However, her friends have now cleared the rumours about Losliya's wedding. Speaking to a website, her friends have lambasted the speculations. "We have been doing since her childhood and we are not aware of her wedding," a friend of her told the website while adding that they laughed it off upon hearing it.

They claim that she has not changed a bit in the show and not faking her character to win the hearts of the audience in Bigg Boss Tamil. According to them, she is a jovial person and a clean-person at heart.

Losliya Mariyanesan is a Tamilian from Sri Lanka. She is a TV anchor by profession.