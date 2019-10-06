The curtains to the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be dropped on Sunday, 6 October. Four contestants – Sandy, Mugen Rao, Sherin Shringer and Losliya Mariyanesan – have entered the last stage of the Kamal Hassan-hosted reality show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was kicked-off on 23 June with 16 contestants like Fathima Babu, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Resha Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Sakshi Agarwal, Jangiri Madhumitha, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Kasturi Shankar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Cheran, Kavin, Tharshan, Sherin, Sandy, Losliya and Mugen entering the house.

Finally, it has boiled down to the battle among four contestants, who fight for the trophy along with Rs 50 lakh prize money.

What trends say?

All the polls on social media and on websites state that the trophy belongs to Mugen Rao. His genuine character has stood out from the rest as he has not indulged in back-biting acts nor involved in house politics to corner any contestant.

Nonetheless, Losliya and Sandy have their own fan base. Going by the trends, Sherin has least chance to life the trophy this season.

Grand Finale Live:

Here, we bring you the live updates of the grand finale: