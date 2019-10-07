Mugen Rao, who had entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as nobody, has now won millions of fans and now earned the status of a celebrity after winning the trophy. Yes, the Malaysian multifaceted talent has emerged victorious in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show, beating the likes of Sherin, Losliya and Sandy.

Who is Mugen Rao?

Unlike Sandy or Sherin, Mugen did not have a much to boast about his career although he has been struggling to find a feet in Malaysia. He is a Tamil whose family is settled in Malaysia. As his father Prakash Rao is a singer, stage singing naturally attracted him and he started giving stage performances at the age of 9. In a matter of three years, he was part of over 50 shows.

He also used to odd jobs to help his family financially, while also dedicating time for his passion: music. He used to write songs, produce and sing songs. At the age of 13, he got an opportunity to make his acting debut in a Malay film titled Senandung Malam.

Thereafter, Mugen acted in many TV serials, commercials, short movies and feature films.

Da Bomba, Sekuriti, Agam Puram 2017 and Gerak Khas are some of the Malay telefilms in which he acted. He appeared in the ads like KFC, KitKat and Shell. The 24-year old did music videos, while also doing a diploma in Peforming Arts.

Some of his YouTube videos can be seen below:

His Likes:

The ardent devotee of Lord Shiva loves travelling and watching movies, but he dislikes horror films. Someday, he desires to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3:

The curtain to the 106-day Bigg Boss Tamil 3 were dropped on Sunday, 6 October. There were four finalists – Mugen, Losliya, Sandy and Sherin. In the end, Mugen lifted the trophy, while Sandy ended at the second place.