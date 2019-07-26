Losliya Mariyanesan has become a household name among the Tamil TV audience after entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a contestant. Her charming smile and good-hearted nature have won the hearts of lakhs of youths.

Losliya Mariyanesan is a Tamilian from Sri Lanka. She is a TV anchor by profession. So much was known about her to the world, yet the 24-year became a sensation and had unofficial fan clubs on social media sites in a matter of a week. This speaks tons about the popularity that she has earned from the show.

Looking at the current trends, Losliya is likely to be safe at least for three-four weeks. Her decision to enter the house seems to be going in favour of her as she is not only earning popularity, but also a decent paycheque.

How much is she getting as remuneration?

Every single contestant who enters the Bigg Boss Tamil house will have different deals with the makers of the show. The channel pays not just based on a participant's popularity but also looking at the person's ability to add value to the show.

While some will be paid on a weekly basis, others will get a one-time payment for their entire stay in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Losliya is said to be belonging to the second category. She is rumoured to have got Rs 5 lakh to be a part of the show. Apart from the said remuneration, she is likely to get a few other offers from Vijay TV if she lives up to the channel's expectations.