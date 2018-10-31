Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda appeared on Pradeep Machiraju's new reality TV show Pelli Choopulu on the October 30th episode and all his fans were thrilled to see him again on small screen.

Pelli Choopulu went on air on Star Maa immediately after the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. But the TV show has failed to evoke the much-needed interest. Many viewers, who are upset with the show, have often blamed its makers, Pradeep Machiraju and anchor Suma. They said that it is an insult to the tradition of marriage and it is also harassment for the girls, who are appearing on the show.

Star Maa, which was apparently worried over the response, planned to boost its viewership by bringing in Kaushal Manda and anchor Shyamala on Pelli Choopulu. As expected, the TV show is said to have a spike in its TRP on its October 30 episode, which has left fans thrilled to see the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner. The TV channel hopes that some of them would become the regular viewers of the show.

However, Kaushal Army, which was thrilled about the news, extended the support to Star Maa, by watching Pelli Choopulu. Some of his fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over Kaushal Manda's presence, which they think would definitely increase the TRP of the show.

#PelliChoopulu #kaushal loved kaushals presence in the show today. He carried the same charisma wow. What is the problem of Deena? She seems so rude on face. Huh.

Don't know why but seeing @kaushalmanda again on this show made me feel really happy Suddenly felt like Kaushal is truly one of our own family member Kaushal we wholeheartedly wish to see u Alwys smiling All d best Nice to see @AnchorSyamala too #Pellichoopulu #BiggBossTelugu2

Pellichoopulu show attracted attention finally because of #Kaushal's entry !!! #KaushalArmy #Pellichoopulu

Even though the #Pradeep show #PelliChoopulu has started way before. Most of the people are watching their first episode today. And the reason is.... This man #kaushalmanda @StarMaa

jst watching the show #pellichoopulu for the first time ONLY BECOZ OF #Kaushal garu...HAPPY TO see him again on @StarMaa..

@kaushalmanda on #Pellichoopulu Kaushal is adding is his own essence to the episode and its very interesting.. wish we could watch him daily on tv in some reality shows #KaushalArmy @StarMaa

#kaushalarmy #Pellichoopulu watching only for @kaushalmanda how many of you watching...? finally @StarMaa will get some trp for #Pellichoopulu

