Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda inaugurated the KLM Shopping Mall in Kompally, Hyderabad, on Thursday morning and thousands of fans thronged the place to see him.

KLM Shopping Mall is one of the top companies in the category of readymade garment retailers and has three stores in Hyderabad. It was the official fashion partner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and sponsored some task including the marriage inside the house of the Nani-hosted show. It set up a new mall in Kompally and invited Kaushal as the chief guest.

The news about Kaushal launching KLM Shopping Mall had created a lot of buzz on social media and many of his fans had gathered at the mall before he arrived there. As Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner reached the venue, they mobbed his car and tried to take a selfie with him. His bodyguards had a tough timing in controlling the crowd, as Kaushal waved his hands his fans.

Many fans of Kaushal took to Twitter to share the selfies and videos of the event, which are now going viral. Here are some of the comments, pictures and videos of Kaushal Manda inaugurating KLM Shopping Mall.

Susmitha‏ @KSusmitha5876

@kaushalmanda #KaushalArmy At KLM FASHION MALL opening to see #Kaushal long drive from #BHEL TO #SUCHITRA Heavy crowd. Sooooo happy to see him in live, but has small leg injury in that crowd. Still its a memorable one. No selfies in that heavy crowd. Office bunk #WeLoveKaushal

Ganesh‏ @ganeshgun

When a true persona (@kaushalmanda) captures people's ♥️ this is how those fans (#KaushalArmy) reciprocate their love ☺️#BiggBossTelugu2 #KaushalArmyMassHysteria

KaushalArmy™️‏ @supportKaushal

@kaushalmanda ki Vachina craze ee madhyakalam lo evariki ilanti craze chudaledhu vinaledhu #BiggBossTelugu2 ipoina inthalaga janalu yegabaduthunnarante mamoolu vishayam kadhu #Kaushal ni janalu own cheskunnaru #KaushalArmy ni paid army ante janaale thannela unnaru Jai #Kaushal

KaushalBiggBoss2Winner‏ @Boss2Winner

Looks like KLM Fashion mall turned into KaushaL Manda fashion mall. What a craze @kaushalmanda #KaushalArmy #BiggBossTelugu2

KaushalNo1Fan™‏ @ChanakyaTweets_