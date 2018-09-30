Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish and Samrat Reddy have made it to the finals of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and host Nani will announce one of these five contestants as the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which premiered on June 10 on Star Maa, has successfully completed 112 days and is set for the announcement of the winner of the show today. The reality TV show began with 16 contestants locked inside the house. Two actresses Nandini Rai and Pooja Ramachandran made their entry as wildcards on later dates and two evicted contestants were also brought back on the show.

As Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is coming closer to its finale, five contestants Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri, Deepthi Nallamothu, Tanish and Samrat Reddy are in the race for winner's title. Several websites held surveys to predict the winner and Kaushal has shown the lead in most of these polls. However, all the viewers are eagerly waiting to see the official announcement by host Nani on Sunday evening.

Star Maa has already completed a shooting of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The TV channel shared a promo of the last episode of the show and confirmed that it would begin at 6 pm today. Besides the video, the TV channel tweeted, "All set for #BBTelugu2GrandFinale to unveil #BiggBossTelugu2 Winner!!! Today Evening at 6 PM on @StarMaa with @NameisNani [sic]"

The 2 minute 32-second long video of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finale begins with the grand entry of Nani, who thanks the audience for their support. While addressing them, the host said: "The show has reached its last Sunday, after completing 113 days. You have continuously followed the show and made it a blockbuster show."

The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finale offers a glimpse at the dance performances of ex-contestants Tejaswi Madivada, Babu Gogineni, Deepthi Sunaina, Nandini Rai and others. The video hints at the unlimited comedy timing of Nani, as he makes fun of Ganesh, Sunaina, Sanjana and Shyamala.

The video also offers a glimpse at the outfit of the five finalists inside the show. Nani shows them their family members through the conference video. Kaushal, Geetha Madhuri and Tanish also get emotional to see their family members. The footage assures that the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is going to be high on entertainment quotient and it is going to be the perfect treat for the audience this weekend.